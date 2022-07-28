Betty Murillo, Livermore

I, Betty Murillo, support the referendum 100 percent.  I was born in 1947 & raised in Livermore.  The Murillo family has been here since 1908.  We ran the Murillo Blacksmith & Welding shop since 1936.  We do not want to see more multiple, high-rise dwellings in the downtown area.  WE NEED A DOWNTOWN PARK, so people can picnic, read, walk, converse and be in nature, listen to fountains & be amongst trees & grass.  Don’t ruin our downtown area for developers; don’t let this be about money.   THERE ARE OTHER AREAS AVAILABLE TO PLACE THESE HIGH-RISE DWELLINGS, NOT IN OUR DOWNTOWN AREA.  Do the right thing for a change, something that most of the people in Livermore want!!!  Most cities have downtown parks because they care about people and their well-being, their spiritual selves.  People need these areas to refresh themselves and to use as a gathering spot for families and friends.  Most people care about the humanity and well-being of others.  Please allow a park, NOT MORE BUILDINGS!!!  I love Livermore and would rather have a park downtown, not more stack & pack buildings.  Please allow the park for the well-being of all.  Thank You for listening!!!