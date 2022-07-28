Betty Murillo, Livermore
I, Betty Murillo, support the referendum 100 percent. I was born in 1947 & raised in Livermore. The Murillo family has been here since 1908. We ran the Murillo Blacksmith & Welding shop since 1936. We do not want to see more multiple, high-rise dwellings in the downtown area. WE NEED A DOWNTOWN PARK, so people can picnic, read, walk, converse and be in nature, listen to fountains & be amongst trees & grass. Don’t ruin our downtown area for developers; don’t let this be about money. THERE ARE OTHER AREAS AVAILABLE TO PLACE THESE HIGH-RISE DWELLINGS, NOT IN OUR DOWNTOWN AREA. Do the right thing for a change, something that most of the people in Livermore want!!! Most cities have downtown parks because they care about people and their well-being, their spiritual selves. People need these areas to refresh themselves and to use as a gathering spot for families and friends. Most people care about the humanity and well-being of others. Please allow a park, NOT MORE BUILDINGS!!! I love Livermore and would rather have a park downtown, not more stack & pack buildings. Please allow the park for the well-being of all. Thank You for listening!!!