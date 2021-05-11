Zoe Siegel, Livermore
Livermore needs more affordable housing and Eden Housing’s Downtown Livermore Apartments is exactly what the community needs to meet environmental and equity goals.
This infill project would provide 130, 100% affordable homes for essential local healthcare workers, public safety personnel, school staff, hospitality employees, and employees of downtown small businesses and restaurants. With its prime location, more residents would be within walking distance of local shops and businesses, boosting economic activity by increasing the local customer base. With Covid-19 still in our wake, this underutilized site will encourage economic growth and recovery in Livermore.
Climate impacts are increasing every year. If we want to lessen the devastating impacts from wildfire and smoke, we need to reduce our carbon footprint by building climate friendly buildings like the Downtown Livermore Apartments in existing transit-oriented communities.
According to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Housing Needs Data Report, the population of Livermore has increased by 25% from 2000 to 2020, which is above the growth rate of the Bay Area. Yet the number of homes built in Livermore has not kept pace with demand, resulting in longer commutes, increasing housing prices, and exacerbating issues of displacement. From 2009 to 2019 rental prices in Livermore increased by 62.3%. In order to afford a typical apartment in Livermore without being cost burdened, a household would need to make at least $76,080 per year.
Since this project is in the urban downtown area only half a mile from the Livermore Train Station and within the immediate vicinity of four bus stops, the proposed project would not only provide much-needed housing, but would play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) produced by driving.
In order to meet the housing demand that ensures all types of people are able to afford to live and thrive in Livermore, while incorporating climate resilience into growth, we need to build more housing of all types and in particular we need to build more affordable, multi-family homes in the right places like the Downtown Livermore Apartments opportunity.
If you care about climate change, social equity, or affordable housing, I urge you to attend Livermore’s City Council meeting on May 24 to provide support for this excellent project.