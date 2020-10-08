Lu See Kwik, Livermore
We have done a great job supporting our local businesses!
Please consider stopping by Towne Center Books in downtown Livermore next to Cream ice-cream shop, which just re-opened last Saturday, Oct. 3. It took 14 years to have a local independent bookstore open its doors in Livermore. Let’s demonstrate how important books and literature are to our community.
They are open Monday to Wednesday, from noon to 4 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m. You are also able to order online for free delivery to your door. I’m always impressed with their selections and the in-store and drop-off service is amazing.
Thank you for shopping local!