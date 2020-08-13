Earth’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, a change driven primarily by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions in the atmosphere. Most of the warming occurred in the past 35 years, with the six warmest years on record taking place since 2014.
As a consequence, Greenland has lost an average of 286 billion tons of ice per year since 1993, while the rate of Antarctica ice mass loss has tripled in the last decade.
The fact is our world is warming at an increasingly rapid rate. And unless we rapidly transition to emissions-free energy sources, such as solar and wind, the world we leave our grandchildren will not be very hospitable
We have an opportunity right here in the Tri-Valley to take a large step in that transition with approval and completion of the Aramis Renewable Energy Project. This state-of-the-art solar and energy-storage facility would offset millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next 30 years while providing clean, dependable energy to over 20,000 local homes and businesses.
I ask that civic leaders and decision makers consider the big picture and support this and other renewable energy projects like it. Unless we all take actions to stop the polluting of our atmosphere with greenhouse gasses, the Tri-Valley and our world will become much warmer.