Owen Brovont, Livermore
Opposition to the Livermore City Council has arisen from an ad hoc group of long-term residents who have a deeply vested interest in the quality and livability of our town. The relationship of many residents with the City Council has been strained for some time. It has deteriorated to the point that the necessary trust that long-term residents must have in the Council no longer exists. All the available avenues of communication with the Council are gone, including participation in its “outreach” efforts, attendance and active participation at City Council meetings, and use of our local newspaper to relate our concerns and preferences regarding the on-going development of Livermore’s downtown. To date our efforts have not only not borne fruit, but have left us feeling the council has simply chosen to ignore our input.
Besides strong disagreement with downtown development plans, there are issues with the areas in which the Council appears to be engaged in the kind of “identity politics” that encourage cleavages and dis-unity among citizens – this should not be tolerated!
The problematic issue of reconfiguring East Avenue is another instance where the City Council has chosen to ignore strong objections from the affected residents and is proceeding to implement its own ideas. We are now entering “Phase II” of what the council is proposing as a “temporary” six month “pilot project” of a “real-world tested solution for the corridor!” The technique is “derived from Tactical Urbanism, a method of city-building that uses low-cost, temporary materials to create ‘renderings in real-time’ of proposed permanent improvements,” as stated in the Project Overview at https://www.eastavecorridorstudy.com/. There are several major problems with this particular project: 1) It appears to completely ignore the massive inconvenience it will impose on the residents that live on East Avenue or who use the avenue as the primary route to their homes; and 2) it is designed to respond to a relatively miniscule constituency who embrace the goal of getting drivers out of their personal vehicles. The City Council squandered $500,000 on a consultant to design the plans – was that a reasonable expenditure of city funds? More funds will be used to implement the next phase of the project. Are there funding needs that would be of greater benefit to the city, like repairing streets and improving street lighting? While you may not be personally affected, this is your town; support your neighbors.