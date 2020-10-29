Tom Murphy, Pleasanton
Eric Swawell has been a U.S. Congressman since 2013 and is on the ballot as a candidate for re-election again this year.
As you consider casting your valuable vote for any candidate for Congress, you should give careful consideration to whether the incumbent candidate has earned your vote with actual results vs. rhetoric during their term(s) in office.
It appears to me that Representative Swalwell has been very successful as a photo opportunist, having been willing to grant numerous interviews and getting his picture in many publications. However, Representative Swalwell, like any other person representing you, should be evaluated for their leadership and ability to introduce and work toward legislation that benefits the majority of their constituents from both political parties in the district they represent.
Eric Swalwell has just recently claimed that he intends to be bipartisan. However, he has done nothing to demonstrate an effort to be in fact bipartisan. Based on the results of his tenure, he has demonstrated that being bipartisan is just a theory or idea vs. a practice.
Whether it be Representative Swalwell or any other incumbent from either party, they must find a way to practice bipartisanship in order to truly represent all of their constituents and stop the divide that has stifled the needs of the people. The people we elect to represent us should be evaluated the same as anyone in the private sector on job performance.
In his eight years in Congress, Eric Swalwell has only introduced two bills that he has led toward law. In 2014, he introduced HR3771 Philippines Charitable Giving Assistance Act, which allowed for a tax deduction for cash contributions made to victims of a typhoon, and HR1671, which designated the name of the U.S. Post Office in Dublin, California, to be named the James "Jim" Kohen Post Office.
You have to ask yourself, in the eight years he has served, what did Representative Swalwell do to lead his fellow Congressmembers toward bipartisan results in infrastructure improvement, immigration reform, safer cities and states, homeless solutions, national debt reduction, Covid-19 relief, medical insurance premium and deductible reductions, lower drug costs, lower taxes, job creation and so many other critical initiatives.
If you realize this did not happen, please don't just vote yes for an incumbent because you have seen their name so often. Vote for someone else.