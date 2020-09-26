Pierre Bierre, Pleasanton
I'm thinking about my vote for Congress - does Eric Swalwell deserve it?
I voted for him twice (volunteering on his early campaigns), but that was back when he was representing us as a bipartisan moderate with his noble attempt at a Problem Solvers Caucus. That all changed when Speaker Pelosi recruited Eric for a party leadership position.
Everyone knows how far overboard Eric went as spokesperson for the Trump-Russia conspiracy theory - embarrassing. And, few have forgotten that Eric publicly relinquished his House seat during his campaign for president, then reneged when things didn't work out.
Don't get me wrong, I like Eric personally, and I'm like you in tolerating political differences of opinion and not letting them devour relationships. Is Eric the hyper-partisan Dem like that?
Though I only know Alison Hayden by reading her website, I can tell that she is not afflicted with TDS. She is moderate, well-reasoned and forward-thinking. She reminds me of Eric Swalwell in 2012 - someone who is independent and objective enough to work across the aisle.
Alison Hayden 2020 = Eric Swalwell 2012. Let's move forward with her.