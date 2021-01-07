Tom Murphy, Pleasanton
It appears the Congressman Eric Swalwell is sheltering in place.
However, it is not due to the Covid-19 virus, but the revelation of his alliance with the Chinese spy, Christine Fang.
Prior to the story being published, Swalwell was one of the biggest photo opportunist in Washington when it came to investigating President Trump for alleged Russian conspiracy and the impeachment effort, both failed efforts. Now, it would appear that he has possibly been instructed to ‘shut up’ by Nancy Pelosi and others in the hope that he does not further implicate himself with his own possible Chinese compromise or conspiracy.
The strategy may very well be that they hope the story sinks into the ever-deepening Washington swamp following the new administration taking over. The fact that Swalwell has not resigned from the House Intelligence Committee should be a concern to all citizens as a matter of national security. Members of that committee have unrestricted access to the highest classified information.
In January 2015, Pelosi placed Swalwell on the House intelligence Committee and later also named him the ranking Democrat on the CIA oversight subcommittee, when he had only been a one-term congressman. At the very least, we should question her judgement of allowing him to remain in these positions when she had been briefed by the FBI in the spring of 2015 on his being compromised by a Chinese spy.
Ms. Fang fled the country in 2015 and returned to China after Swalwell had been informed by the FBI of their investigation of Ms. Fang. She was likely tipped off regarding their investigation by Swalwell. He reportedly ceased relations with her, but it is reported his father and brother remained ‘friends’ with her on Facebook until two weeks after the story was published.
Ms. Fang had influenced Swalwell to place an intern on his staff who could have also been a spy. Swalwell does not have the integrity to resign from the intelligence committee himself, so he should be removed by Pelosi. It is evident that his end goal is to be a life-time member of Congress, and it appears that he will remain on the ‘gravy train’ unless the voters realize that he has delivered no actual results that benefit them during his tenure. He has been elected on political rhetoric vs. results, and he is now a national security risk.
Cast your votes wisely.