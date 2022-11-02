John Lahommedieu, Dublin
Swalwell the golden boy of the independent who does not address taxes, crime, illegal immigration, Homelessness. The Independent loves Swalwell despite his total ineptness and corruption. The Independent and its editors are biased and would rather see California and district 14 fail than to admit Swalwell is incompetent. For a paper that prides itself on giving information to its readers you sure do protect the politicians who do nothing but line their own pockets at the expense of the working men and women of this state. Maybe one day the independent will grow a pair and ask the hard questions and provide truth in their editorials and articles especially when it comes to Swalwell, Pelosi, Newsom, and many other liberal political imbeciles who are destroying this state and district! The winds of change are here and maybe one day the Independent will not. The days of the democrat liberal woke left are dead are you listening are you understanding this? No not at The Independent they love promoting failed politicians. It’s in their blood!