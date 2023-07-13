Tom Murphy, Pleasanton
It was refreshing and reassuring. to see the statement that Eric Swalwell made in the June 8 article in the Independent explaining why he voted in favor of the debt ceiling bill. Swalwell stated “I voted to pay America’s bills. When you rack up a tab, you pay for it. Republicans were willing to dine and ditch on the American economy leaving Social Security and Medicare recipients and our veterans with the bill, I was not.” Although his partisan and divisive slant on the Republican intentions was not accurate, his point about paying for what you owe and not passing it onto others was commendable. In an August 2022 article in the Los Angeles Times, it was stated that Swalwell still owed about $85,400 in student loan debt. He has said that he does not favor student loan forgiveness which would be unfair to all Americans who would have to pay for the debt college students have decided to incur. However, he has led an effort to pass a “No Student Loan Interest Act” which seems to contradict his statement of “When you rack up a tab, you pay for it.” The interest on a loan is part of what you agree to when you sign the contract, and the lender should have the right to benefit from the loan. Perhaps Swalwell and his fellow Representatives should lead an effort to educate students at the high school level to understand the cost of a college education and the implications of taking on student loans that will be offered to them. That education should include how to budget loan payback based on potential earnings. College students need to understand that all loans they agree to are an obligation to pay the loan back. Swalwell needs to be a role model and demonstrate leadership for students to understand this important principle. They should never be giving the impression that someone else should eventually be required to bail them out of a commitment they made. If they are intelligent enough to earn a college degree, they should be intelligent and responsible enough to meet their financial obligations.