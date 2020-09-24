Ayn Wieskamp, Livermore
East Bay Regional Park District Board Member
As a candidate for the Livermore Area Recreation and Park Department board of directors, Stacey Swanson loves parks, trails, open space, and habitat preservation. She has attended board meetings and reviewed information about LARPD history, budget, and future planning. As a citizen, she supported the permanent preservation of the Springtown Golf Course property as open space, approved by the voters in 2016. She has tried trail building at Del Valle Regional Park and visited many of LARPD's parks.
Stacey has sought out current and former LARPD board members to learn about their experience on the job. She looks forward to working with board members, park users, and staff on issues and opportunities, I believe she will be an energetic board member who simply wants everyone to enjoy our LARPD parks.
Please join me in voting for Stacey Swanson.