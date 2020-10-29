Jacob Anderson, Livermore
Stacey Swanson is hands down the best candidate for LARPD board.
Stacey is a rare type of candidate - one that not only is the best qualified, but also works extremely hard to run a campaign void of the trappings of politics
Many people know Stacey is running as an advocate for open space. However, few know that she has real experience of actually saving open space. When the Springtown golf course closed, Stacey not only advocated for it to remain open space, but she was the driving force behind guaranteeing it be preserved open space with a citywide initiative to preserve it as such.
Now, as she runs for LARPD board, she is running a campaign that can only be described as exemplary. She has stopped the wastefulness that is campaign signs by repurposing old signs (graciously donated by Councilmember Bob Coomber), into campaign signs for herself.
Not only that, she is completely avoiding the rat race of campaign financing. When people have asked to donate to her campaign, she declines, but then asks them to donate to the LARPD Foundation (a great organization that helps support recreation opportunities for underserved communities here in Livermore).
Stacey has already done much for our community, and I believe that she can do even more as a member of the LARPD board.