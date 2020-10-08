Beth Wilson, Livermore
Stacey Swanson is the outstanding candidate for LARPD.
Here's why - she's knowledgeable and experienced. She is passionate about the environment and open space, and she's a proven leader who is excited about all the different aspects of the Park District.
Stacey founded the North Livermore Open Space Alliance, keeping the old Springtown golf course from development. She founded or is active in other outdoor activities, such as a walking group, and has helped build trails. She believes outdoor spaces are essential to our wellbeing, whether we're hiking, swimming, birding, playing or just hanging out with family or friends.
Stacey has been participating in our LARPD board meetings and committee meetings in order to familiarize herself with the workings of the district, especially during these difficult times. She graduated from Livermore's "Keys to the City" program in 2019. She has also visited many of LARPD's facilities to get acquainted with our programs and opportunities.
When I decided to retire from the board, I asked Stacey to run for my seat. She has proved to be passionate, excited, willing to learn and positive. I'm voting for Stacey Swanson and I hope you do, too.