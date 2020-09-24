Patti Cole, Livermore
I met Stacey Swanson a few years ago when she was organizing a fledgling organization, the North Livermore Community Alliance, a group of residents supporting the conversion of the old Springtown golf course to public open space.
Stacey’s commitment to ensuring that public open space be accessible to and enjoyed by all is unwavering. She fully understands the value of well-managed open space: increased property values, recreation opportunities that benefit people physically and mentally, healthy ecosystems that contribute to cleaner air and water, opportunities for all ages to learn about and enjoy local plants and animals.
Taking that commitment even further, Stacey led the North Livermore Community Alliance in participating in the Adopt A Creek Spot program. Stacey has organized several clean-ups along a section of the Arroyo Las Positas in Springtown. She also can be seen hiking many of our local parks, picking up trash as she goes and not hesitating to remind others that they, too, are responsible for keeping our parklands places that people want to visit.
She is a strong leader who knows when and how to listen to others’ opinions, resulting in logical, practical decision making. I eagerly offer my support and endorsement to Stacey Swanson for a position on the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board of Directors.