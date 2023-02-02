Daryl R Carlson, Livermore
After weeks of rain, Sycamore Grove Park was closed because of flood danger to everyone. Trapped in the house, dark chocolate caramels, ice cream and and virtually endless Mexican Cartel telenovelas streaming for days on end. During this depressing period, social media videos from a brave ranger offered visual evidence of the park in peril.
I hike in Sycamore Grove pretty much every day I can, trying to limit it to two hours—seldom succeeding. Rapping with the raptors, communing with the cats of the Bob persuasion, yodeling with the coyotes, photographing the beauty of Northern California in all seasons.
I want to thank all the brave staff at Sycamore Grove who worked so hard to make the park accessible in the safer areas.