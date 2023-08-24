There have been several articles recently regarding rider traffic on Bart being low and concern about revenue shortfalls. Bart is touted as one of the solutions to pollution reduction and traffic congestion by our state and federal representatives. It would in fact be a great alternative to your car if Bart could provide a more attractive riding experience on the train.
I believe our representatives including Newsom, Pelosi, Swalwell, Lee, Khanna, Garamendi, Padilla, Feinstein, DeSaulnier, and any others in the Bart districts should buy a ticket to ride Bart for a day and night and get the full experience. I for one would pay to see that.
As the train approaches the platform, the first impression is that it is dirty because the exteriors of the cars look like they have never been washed. Most of the cars are older so they will no doubt be searching for a seat that looks cleaner and in better condition than the rest. They will see light fixtures, walls, windows, signage, that are well beyond inviting or comforting. They will wonder if it is safe in the car with some of the apparent homeless riders and rowdy riders on board. As they ride into the late evening, the safety concerns will get worse with little or no evidence of police presence. As they travel throughout the Bay area, they will see homeless encampments, graffiti, and junk everywhere.
At the end of the day, will they be proud of the Bart system that they so adamantly stress that you make use of, and will they be proud of what they have seen out the windows? Will they feel they have to shower and wash their clothes, and will they feel that they were lucky not to have been accosted? Our Bart system gives one the impression of a Third World country not one operated in the richest country and cities of the world. They should be ashamed.
New train cars are planned to come into play but not soon enough. One car cost is $1.8 million. The 775 new cars planned will cost $2.5 billion. The Bullet Train from LA to SF which will never be cost efficient, is estimated to cost $105 billion vs. the original estimate of $40 billion. Could some of that money be better spent on Bart? Are our representatives spending your money wisely?