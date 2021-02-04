Connie and Bill Bish, Livermore
Dear City Council and Mayor of Livermore,
The state of California and Livermore are facing a shortage of housing, especially affordable housing.
While the latest new plan for the former Lucky Center would provide 130 units (of) Eden affordable housing, given the traffic volume and lack of parking that already exists in the downtown, could the plan be improved? Would the council and mayor look again at moving housing across Railroad Avenue?
The original concept for developing the Lucky site was to make Livermore’s downtown a destination supporting shopping and dining and showcasing our wine country. Does this plan fulfill that vision?
Please reconsider the latest plan.