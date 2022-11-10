Maryann Brent, Livermore
To everyone who supported the Take Back Livermore (TBL) Committee, a big thank you! Your voices have been clear. You defended our team on social media, and you sent letters to the City Council and The Independent. You spoke up at Council meetings and sent donations to defray the expenses that the TBL committee accumulated. As I write, the results of the November 8 election are unknown. However, the TBL team is grateful for your sincere help to reach two goals. The first goal was electing Mony, Carol, and Ben in order to restore integrity to Livermore’s City Council. The second goal was to keep Livermore’s character and small-town charm, while preventing damage from the inappropriate placement of development. Thank you TBL supporters!!!