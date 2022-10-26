In a February 13, 2017, City Council meeting a recommendation was made before the council to lower the building height from four stories to three stories. When it came to comments from the public the following became part of the minutes.
DAVID EICHLER, LEGACY PARTNERS, spoke in opposition to establishing an intern height limit reduction for residential projects within the Downtown Specific Plan area and said the prior uses of the Groth site made it problematic.
JEAN KING spoke in opposition to establishing an intern height limit reduction for residential projects within the Downtown Specific Plan area. She questioned how the limit would be applied to mix-use projects.
BILL DUNLOP spoke in opposition to establishing an intern height limit reduction for residential projects within the Downtown Specific Plan area.
JEFF KASKEY read a statement from LEE YOUNKER opposing the establishment of an intern height reduction for residential projects within the Downtown Specific Plan area and said there were many other options to consider. He said the city could exercise its options on the GROTH site but options should be kept open for the eight-acre site.
Talk about political double talk. Why does this group continually mislead and misinform the public? They want it both ways!