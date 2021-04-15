Anthony Beckett, Livermore
As the Biden administration steamrolls over an already fragile post-pandemic economy, I was struck by the realization that there are basically two types of politicians: one who is dedicated to the needs and wants of their constituents, and one who is dedicated to the wants and needs of their party, where the people who elected them are merely tools to raise them to a level of power where they can disregard the promises that recruited their voters.
Biden made a series of promises during his odd basement-driven campaign, many of which have been outright broken. The situation at the southern border is a catastrophe that was easily avoidable; who tears down a system that works and replaces it with literally nothing? The frivolous printing of money for nebulous projects (what is infrastructure?) will undoubtedly lead to inflation, hyperinflation. Coupled with higher taxes, the average voter will be thanked with a more difficult life, across the board. The shameless drive to consolidate - cement - their power has driven the democrats to things they would have howled against if Republicans attempted it: packing the Supreme Court (another promise immediately broken) and eliminating the filibuster. Unity. Sure.
Case in point: Eric Swalwell, who has spent the majority of the past four years chasing the proverbial windmill. There are almost a million people in this district, with apparently a 75/24% Democrat majority. I have a hard time believing that it was serving the interests of ANY of his constituents when, I quote the Washington Post, "he used his position as member of the House Intelligence Committee to suggest that he had seen evidence the rest of us could not, that Trump was a Russian operative — when we now know no such evidence existed."
Power to the people, has become "power to the party." And God help us. Maybe Alison Hayden can end some of this madness.
And lastly, the Livermore City Council. Judging by letters to the editor, they seem to have somehow decided to disregard the desires of their constituents too. Maybe 'government' is the new pandemic.