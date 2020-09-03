Jorge Barrantes, Livermore
We are in the worst fire battles in the history of California. Fire departments from all over are desperately trying to contain this phenomenon.
Planes drop 19,000 gallons of fire retardants. Planes also drop water from reservoirs, although it just translates to a spray that evaporates by half while been dropped. Water evaporates at 100 Fahrenheit. Temperatures in the Hot Zones are believed to be in the hundreds if not in the thousands.
This water method of combating Hot Zones should be updated to drop plastic containers holding hundreds of gallons of water. Instead of half of the water evaporating while been dropped over a Hot Zone, imagine a plane dropping plastic containers with 300 gallons of water each, with the water dispersing when it hits the ground.
I don't really know how effective plastic water containers may be in containing a fire. But I know that a targeted approach could diminish a fire in a sloping or flat terrain more effectively than just a water spray drop.
Do we need to test it, or could we start the fire targeting now?