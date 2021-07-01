Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Again, government at every level is making moves for control over you. This time, it's about where and how you have chosen to live.
An op-ed by Pleasanton Vice Mayor Julie Testa in last week's Pleasanton Weekly raised the alarm, and hopefully a call-to-arms about state legislators pushing to take local control of zoning and building. Senate Bills 9 and 10 are ham-handed attempts to change the very fabric of California suburbs by forcing high-density housing wherever there is a piece of land to build it on, whether that means tearing down a single-family home to build an apartment building on (yes, right next door to you - there are basically zero restrictions) or putting four homes where one used to be. The problem, as Testa points out, is that the incentives to do this will be driven by profit, and do not think for a minute that when a house comes up for sale in your tony neighborhood, that developers won't smell cash in the air from hundreds of miles around. Visualize chum in developer-infested waters. Rebecca Baur-Kahan and Steve Glazer are our state legislators responsible for this. Contact them today. These bills are up for final vote soon.
But wait, there's more at the federal level!
Biden's new infrastructure plan picks up where the state leaves off. With the logic that minorities are "trapped in crowded neighborhoods," the HOME Act, authored by Sen. Corey Booker (D-NJ), attempts to do two things: 1) make renters, who pay more than 30% of gross income in rent, more reliant on government through refundable tax credits, and 2) to label single-family zoned homes as "exclusionary zoning" and blame them for "creating artificial barriers that dramatically limit the production of much-needed housing." In other words, your single-family home is a barrier to someone else having a home. Cities that don't comply, face loss of federal funding (your money, by the way). Do your own research and contact Representative Eric Swalwell to voice your concerns. Please take a moment to contact his office.