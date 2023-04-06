Despite Pleasanton Laserfiche records indicating the city council authorized a $6000 payment to the Chamber of Commerce for co-sponsorship of Leadership Pleasanton (Resolution 97-74) in 1997 in conjunction with that year’s operating budget, Pleasanton has been funneling ever-increasing funds to this organization without subsequent annual resolution re-authorizations for over two decades.
Sadly, rather than the city spending funds on the still unbuilt Youth/Teen Center, our tax dollars have been hijacked. Starting in 2000, the city also began sending $10,000 checks to the Chamber for Mixers, including for “Tech Showcases/Fairs/Expos” (Res. 00-71A, 03-81).
Insiders know this, but not the general public. Why? Because unlike San Ramon, Dublin and PUSD---who post routine detailed register reports of monthly cash outlays on their agenda for all to see---Pleasanton does not. Detailed Payment Issuance/Register of Demands/Warrants information is nowhere to be found on Pleasanton’s website. Our Pleasanton elected officials’ agenda packets say “detailed registers available on request.”
On March 7, 2023, rather than discuss substantive topics like Pleasanton’s hidden disbursements, Jack Balch instead chose to interrogate Julie Testa on the details of a staff report/meeting that happened over two years ago. In a scene reminiscent of the recent Harry and Meghan South Park parody, amazingly Balch had the audacity to deliver a sharp rebuke to Ms. Testa for not deferentially addressing him by his title of “Vice Mayor.”
In 2004, after the Chamber published city employees’ names, such as the Pleasanton police chief (Tim Neal) and Livermore-Pleasanton fire chief (Stewart Gary), on a “Vision Pleasanton” political brochure concerning their Political Action Committee (BACPAC), I thought the city payments to the Chamber had stopped. Apparently not.
I am appalled by not only the lack of municipal transparency and internal controls, but also by wasting taxpayer money and Pleasanton/Livermore staff resources on Chamber programs and mixers. The city of Pleasanton redeploying Fire staff jointly managed by the City of Livermore JPA Fire agreement on Chamber activities, “Vision Pleasanton” BACPAC ‘issue expert’ job designations, and corporate mixers is simply unacceptable. The LPFD’s job is fire protection, with specific roles delineated in JPA agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
It’s time for the Pleasanton City Council to stop the secret disbursements, restore the wasted funds to both city’s coffers, disclose who exactly Pleasanton is paying via a consent calendar Payments Issuance Report, and cease using public safety staff (Police, LPFD-Fire) for non-public safety purposes.