Will Macedo, Livermore, Member, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association
As an 11-year sustaining member of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, I actively investigate and monitor local bond and other tax measures that appear on our ballot. I have taken a close look at Measure A for Livermore schools and I will be voting YES!
For over 11 years I’ve served on independent citizens’ oversight committees that review and report to the public on the use of local bond and parcel tax dollars spent on our schools. I’ve seen and continue to see firsthand the funds from our local parcel tax are used only for the voter-approved purposes such as:
Science specialist teachers
Technology specialist teachers
Middle and high school science, math and engineering instructional programs
Keeping classroom technology and instructional materials up-to-date
Maintenance to keep local schools safe and clean
As promised by our school district, not one penny from our local parcel tax is used for administrator salaries or benefits.
You can read the oversight committee reports for yourself on the school district website and I’m sure you’ll agree with me that LVJUSD has delivered on their promises.
If the school district’s strong track record of fiscal responsibility isn’t enough to convince you, then consider this important fact: Measure A does not increase our taxes. It simply continues the parcel tax we already pay so our schools don’t lose $4 million in annual funding and have to cut teachers and programs.
Although my kids have graduated from both GHS and LHS, I now have grandkids in local schools. I believe that supporting quality education is a wise investment that protects our home values and keeps Livermore a desirable place for families to live.
Measure A has earned my support. If you are a fiscal conservative like me, I encourage you to take a close look and join me in supporting a YES VOTE on Measure A.