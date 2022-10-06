I’m a Livermore elementary school teacher and community member supporting Craig Bueno, Steven Drouin and Emily Prusso for the LVJUSD School Board. These three candidates all understand the role of a strong school board in our Livermore community. They are focused on the needs of our students.
Craig Bueno’s children attended Livermore public schools, so he understands the importance of providing resources and improved facilities to our aging school sites. He knows that students feel good about their school experience when the community provides quality facilities that they can be proud of. Craig Bueno volunteered as a parent and continues to volunteer as a football coach in our district. As a retired firefighter, he brings his dedication to public service into our schools.
Steven Drouin’s children are Livermore public school students. He was a high school history teacher and is now a teacher at CSU Stanislaus helping teachers earn advanced degrees. His experience with research-based educational practices will be a huge benefit to our district. He wants to provide pathways for all students to be successful. He would work well with current board members Bueno and Prusso.
Emily Prusso is also a parent of Livermore public school students. She is focused on helping students develop critical thinking skills, so they can be successful in different college and career pathways. She is the chairperson of the Regional Occupational Program Board and supports career technical education programs for our students. She also supports social, emotional and mental health for our Livermore students, so that they can be successful.
Craig Bueno, Steven Drouin and Emily Prusso would work collaboratively on the Livermore School Board to support all of our students. Join Livermore teachers in supporting these candidates!