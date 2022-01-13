Charlene Stark, Livermore
How can we trust Eric Swalwell?
He sent out an email story about Jan. 6, which was an amazing lie for anyone who reads, watches all channels and has a brain that can figure out he tells many untruths to the people of Livermore.
Jan. 6 was not a good day for our country with the people speaking out for what they believed was for liberty, doing the violent thing was not good and should not be looked at as good. It was disgusting, but the tall tale from Rep. Eric Swalwell takes the cake.
He sent out this email as if we the people never watch TV, read newspapers, research on the internet or just plain listen to what is going on or happening. He doesn't mention in his email the facts that we watched the Capitol police usher people into the Capitol as if they were there to visit it. He doesn't mention the fact we saw police yelling and telling people to go into the Capitol. He doesn't mention the fact a woman was killed by a Capitol policeman when she appeared to be walking without a gun. He also doesn't mention the FBI did not call it an insurrection, but a riot.
He continues to tell lie after lie. First, he went on about the Russian hoax against President Trump, and come to find out, it was the Hillary Clinton campaign that funded it. He was part of impeaching a president for nothing!
Wake up, Livermore, and see Eric Swalwell for what he is. He is a disgusting politician who makes my skin crawl with all of his lies and his China connection, which the paper avoided printing. We the people want to read the truth not some fictional lie made up by him.