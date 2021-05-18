Rich Buckley, Livermore
I urge city council to wait 24 months, that climatic influencers of solar forcing events are changing the context of our understanding of global warming.
Yes, it is agreed, what matters is clean air and clean water. I share this goal. Getting there requires we first speak truth to each other.
In the interim, carbon footprint estimates are incomplete novelty conjectures based on agendized (sic) outcomes desired by scientism’s high priests. Its daily recited cannon calls upon all truth seekers to yield to the priestly higher authority or watch as their budding scientific careers are destroyed. There is a difference between being nurtured and being threatened. There is a difference between the scientific method and scientism. We are just emerging from an era of group-think scientism.
Year after year and decade after decade, truth inquiry is denied. Geoengineering (chemtrails) is forbidden to be discussed, as well as exempt from global accountability. This era is ending soon.
Just go outside and look skyward. Those are manufactured cloud bases seen most days from around 15,000 feet and higher, condensed from fuel additives and directed aerial sprays, primarily with toxic chemicals used to condense clouds. Until these atmospheric secret government agency stunts are eliminated, we are feeding each other unreliable bogus atmospheric data and now attempting to base critical economic household decisions on our residents.
I do not deny the intent, I resist the bogus process.
Worst of all, climate activists cannot give an accurate assessment of whether we should be preparing for the intensification of an ice-age, as long-term trends indicate, or an intensification of global warming onset which their agendized (sic) religion of scientism spouts.
Warming cycles seem to self-correct quickly, (while) ice ages seem to self-correct over longer geologic time frames. Tipping points have a preponderance of evidence the ice ages set-in instantly (mere days). There are too many errors in our climate models.
It's clearly apparent climate activism is mostly a group who want to do good but seem to have little regard for scientific discernment of others when it does not support the outcome they want scientifically. They default to the most dangerous tactic of wanting to control everyone else. Dangerous in the sense that they align with scientism and reject the scientific method.
Climate committee activists have become driven by agendized group think, and that never ends well.