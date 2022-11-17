Loretta Knight, Dublin
This is about local officials celebrating the naming of its new mascot for Emerald High in today’s paper ...”Home of the SERPENTS!”... Horrible name for a mascot.... A mascot should be fun, playful, appropriate and a name the high schoolers would be PROUD OF... SERPENTS is not it ...This High School will not be ready for a LONG TIME … Late 2023? or 2024. Plenty of time to ask the Teens (that will be Students there) what they would LIKE! I’m 100% sure NO STUDENT WILL SAY THE SERPENTS!