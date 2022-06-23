Anthony Beckett, Pleasanton
Well, we were unlucky in one regard and somewhat unlucky in another, regarding Alameda County DA and Sheriff. The worst choice for Sheriff won outright, and the worst choice for DA got enough votes to force a runoff. I hate repeating myself, but I will: Pamela Price is funded by the same people who brought us Chesa Boudin in San Francisco (recalled by the voters), George Gascon in LA (in the process of being recalled), the disastrous Kim Foxx in Chicago and Larry Krasner in Philadelphia. If she is elected, we will see unprosecuted crimes and a DA who is an ally to the criminal and a foe to law-abiding citizens. Please cast your vote for Terry Wiley in the runoff. We can't afford to go through what these once-great cities have been subjected to.