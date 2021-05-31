Tesla Park in eastern Livermore is beautiful.
There are panoramic views of Mount Diablo, the Central Valley, and the Sierra mountains. It has abundant wildlife, including a variety of rare, threatened, and protected species and rare and beautiful native plants. It also shares a rich historical and cultural relationship with Livermore and the Bay Area.
Tesla is so rich and biologically diverse that, for decades, it was a nature study area for University of California professors. Some of California’s earliest naturalists, including John Muir, recognized the conservation value of the area.
As caretakers of our land, we must be mindful to tread lightly on places such as this. We cannot deny that any kind of motorized recreation is environmentally destructive. Carnegie SVRA on Tesla Road is evidence of this. It is our community’s responsibility to identify and treasure any unique natural sites and keep them off-limits to motorized recreation; Tesla Park is one such place.
Although the state should preserve Tesla Park on its own, the local community has stepped up to fill the void. Thank you to the Altamont Landfill Open Space Committee that will pay State Parks OHMVR Division $9 million to permanently preserve Tesla Park.
OHMVR can then use the money to buy another location that is appropriate for off-highway motor vehicle recreation.