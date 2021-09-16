Marilyn Russell, Livermore
I am writing to share my gratitude and appreciation for the immense effort, dedication and devotion so many people from local officials, conservation organizations (large and small), ranchers, individuals and especially to the tireless work of our Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Senator Steve Glazer in saving the Tesla Park area for present and future generations. I know the property first hand from riding horseback almost weekly to check on livestock, water, fences or gather cattle over 35 years ago. The scenic ridge tops, deep canyons, and steep hillsides preserve ancient Native American sites as well as unique plant and animal species sensitive to human intrusion. It is a corridor for wildlife from golden eagles to mountain lions moving through the Diablo Range from Mt. Diablo to Mt. Hamilton and beyond. It is my hope that someday a California Condor will find this route to the Bay Area! It makes me very hopeful for our future to have so many people fight together to protect a special section of unique native landscape in our county.