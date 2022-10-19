Tom and Donna Hawkinson, Pleasanton
Vote for Julie Testa. Julie is a longtime resident who has devoted countless hours to making Pleasanton a better place to live. By challenging state mandated housing, she wants to keep Pleasanton’s growth in the control of the people of Pleasanton, lessen traffic congestion and preserve open space. Julie is an advocate for reasonable growth, safe water and mental health awareness. She has the drive and experience to accomplish all of these goals if we support her. If you are an advocate for maintaining Pleasanton’s small-town feel and charm, then vote for Julie. We need her on our city council.