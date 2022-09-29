Christine Bourg, Pleasanton
Pleasanton is lucky to have a dedicated council member like Julie Testa.
Christine Bourg, Pleasanton
Pleasanton is lucky to have a dedicated council member like Julie Testa.
For years, she has monitored City Council and School Board decisions, making sure residents’ concerns come before those of special interests.
She takes on big issues, such as asking the School Board to spend bond money on what was promised and to join other cities in California to push back on state requirements allowing developers to build on any parcel of land they choose with no control on zoning or size by local planners.
Since being elected, Julie has dedicated herself to protecting the needs of the underrepresented and offering ideas to strengthen our city programs and services. For example, she worked to create an alternative response program to deal with citizens in mental health crisis rather than relying on police officers as the only option.
She is a staunch supporter of protecting our Historic Downtown and maintaining its smalltown feel.
Maintaining our clean water and conserving our resources are high priorities for Julie.
Vote for Julie Testa, a proven leader and a strong champion for our residents.
