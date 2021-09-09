Glenn White, Dublin
The new abortion law in Texas (SB 8) incentivizes private citizens to sue fellow Americans for $10,000 for helping a woman with an abortion whether or not they even knew they were helping the woman. This law means Uber and Lyft drivers could be sued if they gave a woman a ride to an abortion, knowingly or not, and even demands the defendant pay the costs for the plaintiff’s legal costs. One easily sees immoral lawyers like Giuliani and other lawyers lacking integrity and ethics filing frivolous lawsuits against honest citizens caught off guard as they greedily go after those who work for a living. This is bad law even if you oppose abortion.
Republicans are known for big intrusive government, such as policing the inside skins of female citizens. But now they incentivize family and friends to become like party spies in Orwell’s 1984: betraying family and friends like Trump throwing Pence and Sessions under the bus. The Party of Treason that launched the January 6 attack on our Capitol to plant the Confederate flag of racist slavery and treason (something General Lee could never do) now institutionally sows betrayal and mistrust in our population the way fascists did in Germany and communists do in North Korea.
This is how redistribution of wealth to party loyalists and others at the expense of honest citizens works in a fascist society. Fascists don’t redistribute wealth through the state, but directly from their political enemies to their loyalists.
The Texas law pertains to our recall election because we see Republican governors in Florida, Arkansas and South Dakota seriously consider implementation of this type of law. The Republican Party of California, led by Kevin McCarthy, is about crushing any dissent from their national agenda, as Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger demonstrate, and this type of law is now on their national agenda. Don’t pretend for a minute that Republicans don’t want this type of law implemented in California.
Stale GOP lies, like supporting limited government and fiscal conservativism, conceal the real truth that Republicans are actually about big intrusive government and fiscal irresponsibility. The recall of Newsom is a stealth move by Republicans that allows a minority of the voters to elect a Republican governor.
Don’t let it happen here. Vote “No” on the Recall to protect our democracy, liberty and justice for all.