Last week, CA Attorney General Rob Bonta urged the courts to expedite the review of the appeal blocking Eden Housing. “The project at issue in this case would bring desperately needed affordable housing to the City of Livermore, and I commend the City for its efforts to address the housing needs of its community. Our state is continuing to face a housing shortage and affordability crisis of epic proportions,” AG Rob Bonta wrote. “We won't stand by when CEQA is used to thwart new development, rather than to protect Californians and our environment.”
CEQA refers to the lawsuit’s case of ground toxicity, which Judge Frank Roesch said was “utterly without merit.” It’s difficult to track the claims made against Eden Housing. One week, it’s that we absolutely must build a park on that land. The next, it’s too toxic to build anything.
The greatest source of toxicity in Livermore is The Independent, owned by Joan Seppala. Together with fellow plutocrat Jean King, the two try to control the town with ridiculous lawsuits and deceptive campaigns, most recently Move Eden Housing. Though dismissed in court, their arguments may become more compelling if you’re holding a stack of their money. In addition to trying to buy out the City Council, they are bullying City Clerk Marie Weber; insisting she confuse voters by putting their illegal referendum on the ballot. The previous city clerk resigned, due to health reasons, after frequent exposure to their toxicity.