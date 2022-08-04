Rifka Several, Livermore
Thank you to the City Council for allowing public comment on 4.0 Citizens Forum at the July 25, 2022 meeting. As 8000 concerned citizens have signed the referendum petition, respect for our neighbors would lead to having this issue proceed to a vote. This is also the most cost-effective and inclusive measure. Please remember that this referendum is about moving the much-needed Eden Housing and not for eliminating it. Moving the housing allows for a development of a city center that better serves our community and downtown businesses.