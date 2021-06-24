Ron Sadler, Livermore
Congressman Swalwell,
As your constituent and someone who is deeply concerned about the climate crisis, I want to express to you my sincere appreciation for your co-sponsorship of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R. 2307.
A carbon fee and dividend such as H.R. 2307 is the single most powerful mechanism to help us rapidly and equitably transition away from burning greenhouse gas emitting fossil fuels and to clean sources of energy. The fee leveed on fossil fuel producers will incentivize use of non-CO2 emitting sources of energy.
All of the net proceeds from the fees collected would be paid out equally to all Americans in the form of a monthly dividend and will more than offset higher costs for the majority of low and middle-income families.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will also incentivize the development of clean energy here in our country and give us a competitive advantage as the rest of the world wakes up to the reality of our rapidly warming planet. But most importantly it will help ensure that we leave our children and grandchildren a livable world.
Of course, there is much more that will need to be done to address this crisis. And to that end, I ask that you use voice to educate your fellow lawmakers on the seriousness of the Climate Crisis and motive them to take action to address it. Advocating for the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is an important next step in that endeavor.
Thank you again for your support of this very important piece of legislation.