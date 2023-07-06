Kyoko Takayama, Livermore
Thank you, Livermore City Council, for banning temporary signs in public right of way.
Political signs on the streets have always bothered me. I post political signs in my front yard for candidates and measures I support. The number of signs fluctuates election by election, because I try to talk to candidates and/or study where they stand a lot. I am posting signs because they share the values I believe in. And no, I don’t post just because somebody asked. However, signs on the streets show only how much money the candidate or campaign spent, and it could be funded by one person or single organization, and who knows why they are funding. I know people do not have time to research everything, but that is why a candidate’s forum and measure information are offered through local media and organizations like League of Women Voters, and live streaming and recordings are readily available.
I am sorry that realtors cannot place their signs, but do people really use anything but cell phones to search or navigate these days?
