I would like to thank Mr. Duenas for correcting my error. To be clear, while Livermore’s Sign Ordinance limits temporary commercial signs to 35 days, non-commercial signs can be placed 60 days before the event and must be removed within 5 days after the event.
This year Election Day is on Tuesday November 8th so that means that signs could go up as soon as September 8th. I would think that the event is Election Day not the first day of voting. As I read the Sign Ordinance if signs were placed on August 11th they would have to be removed before the 65th day or in mid-October, three weeks before the election.
In any case I would like to thank the many candidates who waited until 60 days before the election to place their campaign signs.