Veronica Stewart Long
Thank you to the Friends of Livermore and its Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) committee for its unwavering dedication to keeping an eye on environmental/open space issues, the arts, and downtown development in our town, while the rest of us go about living our daily lives. While they are vilified for standing up for community interests in the face of politicians, big business, and developers – the Friends of Livermore have played an important role in creating our urban growth boundary, downtown revitalization, active arts and culture scene, and the evolution of a better downtown development project. An example is when they mobilized citizens to protest the Lennar/Marriott development, we got an improved plan with the Quest Science Center, Black Box Theater and Stockmen’s Park.
The current lawsuit forcing the City to address the contamination issue on the downtown development project site is an example of the valuable impact they have on our community. The members of Friends of Livermore deserve respect and appreciation. Their civic involvement has helped create this city which we all enjoy.