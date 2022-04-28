Yanira Guzman, Livermore
Measure A is an extension of the great foresight that community members and educators had almost 20 years ago in seeking local funding for Livermore students. Together, they developed a solution to provide ongoing funding for our students to have:
*
Elementary science teachers and TK-12 technology teachers
*Maintain small class sizes
*
Attract and retain highly qualified teachers
*
Maintain academic rigor in multiple subjects
As our international economy becomes more technology-laden, it’s important that we continue to support our students, by providing them with the education and skills for them to successfully navigate the world beyond the 12th grade.
Again, thank you to those who saw the need then. By doing so, you’ve positioned our students to do well in our current world. Since 2004 this locally controlled funding has enabled LVJUSD to keep high-quality teachers in our classrooms and provide rigorous academic programs in important subjects like science and learning technology. I ask that we keep their vision alive, by voting “yes” on Measure A and letting our children know, “we are here for you.”