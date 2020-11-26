Ted Michels, President Rotarian Foundation of Livermore
To Fellow Rotarians, Community Leaders, Rotarian Foundation Donors, and Livermore Valley Non-Profit Agency Leaders,
For over 30 years, the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore “has strived to sustainably improve the quality of life for all Livermore Valley residents.”
Starting in 1987, the foundation has awarded grants on an annual basis to community nonprofit groups that will make the Livermore Valley a better place to live. This year, the foundation board felt it was important to create a document, “Report to Our Livermore Community,” highlighting our activities. Visit https://bit.ly/2UPejKF to read this report and discover the purpose of our foundation, our accomplishments both recent and historical, the annual grants awarded this past year, the special projects reaching out to our youth, the financial health of the foundation, and our plans for the years ahead.
The foundation board hopes that you will enjoy the bright and easy-to-read format for our Community Report and that it increases your knowledge about the foundation’s purpose and strong accomplishments. On behalf of the board, I want to thank you for your generous support both in the past and in the future.