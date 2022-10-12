Richard Ryon, Livermore
The Independent newspaper deserves applause for publishing letters concerning all viewpoints. Such publication demonstrates that the paper gives voice to all opinions, allowing readers to make up their own minds on issues.
While I personally oppose some of the views expressed in letters, I find it enlightening to read the opinions of others, especially those that do not involve personal attacks on persons, but rather express the writer’s own opinion. While opinion is that, and need not be supported by facts, I do wish that writers would be more careful when expressing “facts.” We’ve all been to high school, where references are required for written reports.
The Independent Newspaper is a great asset for our community. It adheres to high standards of journalism practices and ethics. It carefully distinguishes between news reporting and editorial opinion. It provides an open forum to the whole community through its unfettered Letters to the Editor.
