Over the last several years, Livermore has been experiencing one of its most heated political conversations in decades – a conversation to decide the best path forward for Livermore's downtown. The question was, do residents prefer the city's approved downtown plan, or do Livermore citizens want a different path forward.
The conversation came to head March 3, when residents were asked to vote to approve a Wine Country Hotel next to the Bankhead Theater. Livermore residents came out strongly to support the city's downtown plan. We all had a sneaking suspicion, but now we have a vote to back it up. With a 2-to-1 margin, Livermore voted a resounding “yes” on Measure P to move forward with the approved plan.
This was a resounding endorsement of the city's plan. As of this writing, more than 27,000 votes had been cast, roughly 50% of the eligible voters, with 18,047 voting “yes” on Measure P.
Thank you to all our campaign volunteers, who passed out 1,500 yard signs and participated in 66 events. Thank you to everyone who donated time and money to our campaign. This was a grassroots campaign and we could not have done it without you.
I want to end this by saying thank you to everyone who voted, for and against. By making your voice heard, our community is stronger. We can now start the task of coming together around an issue that we can all agree on: ensuring that Livermore continues to be a wonderful place to live, work, and raise our families. Thank you everyone!