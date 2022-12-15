This past week, I ended my term on Livermore City Council. It was an honor and a privilege to serve for the past four years. I was drawn to this work because I saw so many different groups collaborating to make the downtown cultural core a reality. In the face of growing polarization, that example gave me hope for the future. Livermore’s ability to collaborate for the good of still inspires me.
The more I learned, the more I came to believe that with knowledge and inclusion would lead to more civic engagement and a stronger community. I still believe that.
Over the past four years, it has been my privilege to work on addressing the immediate and long term needs of local unsheltered community, which has led to increased housing stability and developing additional support services. Following the murder of George Floyd and subsequent call for action from residents, I worked with councilmembers, staff, consultants, and community members to develop a specific local response to the broad systemic issues common to every community. I have learned how Livermore works with other cities and agencies to effect change at the regional level.
There are three lessons I will take into the future:
1. What most is getting stuff done that will make the city and the world better. Words—ideology—matters much less that the pragmatic steps needed, for example, to get Goodness Village built,
2. No councilmember can act alone. Any action requires three votes. Listening, communicating, and working together matters.
3. City council sets policy, staff makes that policy real. In other words, council says: “make it so,” and staff does it. That takes time and thought, knowledge and creativity. It has been a great privilege to witness and participate in the work that staff does.
Going forward, I will continue this work of encouraging civic engagement and developing new leaders, as well as educating residents about what cities do, why they matter.