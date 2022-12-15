Trish Munro, Livermore

 This past week, I ended my term on Livermore City Council. It was an honor and a privilege to serve for the past four years. I was drawn to this work because I saw so many different groups collaborating to make the downtown cultural core a reality. In the face of growing polarization, that example gave me hope for the future. Livermore’s ability to collaborate for the good of still inspires me. 