Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
Thanks to the people who selflessly keep up the effort to save Livermore downtown. They have nothing personally to gain, but they have a tremendous gift for the community to gain: saving the quaint, welcoming, spacious downtown that Livermore has had for centuries. Some folks take it for granted that it will look the same after another 4-story residential development, Eden Housing, is built. It will not look the same. The sense of “human-scale” spaciousness will be gone. You won’t look up at the sky; you’ll look up at windows, roof lines, shadows. Think of downtown Pleasanton with a 4-story monstrosity in the middle of downtown. Think of Sonoma, Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo.; these cities protect their priceless downtowns, where people gather, socialize, play, and relax. Livermore city council wishes to fill every square foot of space with concrete, asphalt, and buildings.
Vote in November to replace this city council. They do not understand the citizens’ interest in preserving downtown.