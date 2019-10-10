The Bankhead Theater has flourished and prospered these last five years under the leadership of Scott Kenison, executive director. Since his arrival, LVPAC has shown a wider variety of shows to all age groups; has increased attendance, memberships and donations; has an educational outreach to our students; and has become more fiscally sound.
Scott’s enthusiasm and love of art show in his willingness to try different art expressions like the play RED, the wearable-art fashion show, and the lobby art gallery.
The Bankhead Theater is the cornerstone of Livermore’s downtown, and under Scott’s direction each year the theater has reached more of its goals. I encourage everyone in the valley to let Scott know how important his continued commitment, vision, enthusiasm and artistic talent are to LVPAC and the theater. Thank you, Scott − you’re great.