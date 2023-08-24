David Yaffe, Livermore
I would like to thank the Alameda County Supervisors for making the correct decision in allowing the new Livermore-area cemetery. My support of the cemetery is for one non-political, practical reason only: we need a place to bury our dead. There is a dire need for a new Jewish burial site. Most religious Jews (not all) consider burial as the only acceptable form of final rest. Besides its high CO2 production, cremation is considered disrespectful and for many, can bring up memories of the horrors of Jews being incinerated in the Holocaust. Some would say, “Fine, bury your dead; just do it somewhere else.” It seems somewhere else is always the easiest choice for low-income housing, rehabilitation centers, schools, churches and cemeteries. However, the 10,000 Jews in the Tri-Valley area (estimated) need a consecrated (sacred) final resting site that doesn’t require an hour or more to reach. I don’t know the capacity of non-Jewish burial sites in the Valley, but I would think all of our citizens would like a nearby option the new cemetery will provide when the sad time comes to honor our departed loved ones.