Susan Mayall, Livermore
This is a “thank you” to the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District for doing all it could to keep Sycamore Grove open during the pandemic and fire season. We are not out of either yet, but I want to emphasize how much that park means to so many people. To me, it’s one of Livermore’s biggest assets.
It’s accessible to anyone in Livermore, a patch of real countryside where children can play in the creek, bird watchers can find a wealth of species, and others can see deer, bobcats, turtles, foxes, and even the occasional mountain lion or rattlesnake. And it’s beautiful in all seasons.
Our large extended family loves it. Two of our grandchildren benefitted enormously from the wonderful Junior Ranger club, and my husband and I have used the park extensively ever since it opened.
I am 87 and no longer the long-range hiker I used to be. But I’ve never hiked just for exercise or companionship. I’ve hiked on my own since I was very young, and in Sycamore Grove I can still do it, though I know the park authorities might prefer that I didn’t. Sorry! I do it so that I can take in the countryside, see things I wouldn’t see otherwise, sit and reflect in a peaceful, beautiful spot. It has meant a lot to me to have Sycamore Grove available.
So, thank you to all at LARPD, especially the friendly, helpful rangers.