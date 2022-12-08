William Zagotta, Livermore
The purpose of this letter is to recognize and honor The Independent Newspaper (IN) for service to the valley and Livermore, prompted by the 12/1/2022 issue that went over the top in its service to Livermore’s citizens.
Please log in, or sign up for a new free account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your free subscriber account or create a free account and subscribecreate a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 12:54 am
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
William Zagotta, Livermore
The purpose of this letter is to recognize and honor The Independent Newspaper (IN) for service to the valley and Livermore, prompted by the 12/1/2022 issue that went over the top in its service to Livermore’s citizens.
In the recent election, IN publisher Joan Seppala, a member of several community groups that became deeply involved in the City’s downtown issues, was roundly criticized for her financial commitment to the campaigns by some friends, foes on the City Council, and some candidates. Some of her foes and friends may have cancelled IN’s weekly deliveries.
Asked repeatedly why this Livermore campaign was so important to her, I believe it’s her love of Livermore REALLY (not IN’s profit). IN’s profit for reporting Livermore over 5 decades can be measured only in zeros.
I’ve known Joan and her allies for over 50 years in many political campaigns. The News Department carried the campaign story with dignity, professionalism and integrity. IN’s News Department reported only the facts of the downtown development campaigns. The community groups’ ads reported their campaigns in detail. I bet they paid the usual ad rate. The ads appeared in every issue for over a year.
Joan’s mood after losing? WINAFEWLOSEAFEW. She will be back and this time probably with the support of a City Council.
Those who deserted IN are missing the chance for learning about Livermore’s news, sports, obituaries, charities, social activities etc. that IN provides week after week... for decades.
The 12/1/2022 issue of IN reports a mountain of information (Important, unimportant, and always interesting) benefiting our citizens. There’s no other printed medium that carries so much reliable information about Livermore.
For example, on 12/1/2022;
...A citizens’ group sued, appealed and won a decision that caused withdrawal of the Garaventa EIR. IN tells the WHOLE story as it has unfolded.
...ACE train became the first Northern CA service to start running on renewable diesel fuel.
...Jacky Poulson 8 years ago started providing LAVTA $3.75 all-day passes to needy citizens, giving Asbury Church’s address for contributions.
...A Stanford Health Care doctor’s article noted Tri-Valley’s surge in RSV and what you should do.
...The Lions Club is collecting Toys for Tots.
...LLNL’s EIR is open for comments next week.
...Ardenwood is conducting a Christmas program for three weekends.
... Tremendously interesting Letters to the Editor advocating, arguing, soothing etc.
... and much more.
Go get a copy. I’ll loan you mine.
Get the latest local news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Pleasanton’s world-famous Balloon Platoon performs during the 25th annual Tri-Valley Veterans Parade in downtown Pleasanton on Sunday, Nov. 6. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)